Sadyr Japarov visits Ulan Children’s Health Center in Issyk-Kul region

On September 5, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Ulan Children’s Health Center and took part in a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the State Mortgage Company in the village of Toru-Aygyr, Issyk-Kul region. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state inspected renovated facilities, including the dormitory, canteen, and newly built cottages.

Since its opening in 1969, the health center had operated only during the summer months, welcoming children from all regions of the country.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the center was once one of the leading children’s summer camps in Kyrgyzstan. However, like many state-owned health institutions, it was abandoned over the past 30 years and became unprofitable.

To restore such facilities, a special division was established within the Presidential Affairs Department — the Directorate for the Management of Sanatorium, Health, and Tourism Facilities. The directorate has taken over facilities such as Kogultur Issyk-Kul, Jalal-Abad, Jeti-Oguz, Issyk-Ata, and Ulan Children’s Health Center, and has begun their phased reconstruction and modernization.
