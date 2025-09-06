10:56
Cabinet to strengthen support for Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on the operations and development of Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant JSC, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The discussions focused on the current state of production, equipment modernization, increasing labor productivity, expanding the product range, and boosting output volumes. Special attention was paid to the introduction of modern technologies, strengthening the plant’s export potential, and optimizing management processes.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the plant is a socially significant enterprise, providing jobs for more than 1,000 local residents and contributing to the development of the national industry.

Following the meeting, government agencies were instructed to analyze the plant’s performance and prepare a set of measures to ensure its sustainable operation, enhance competitiveness, and improve financial indicators.

MP Talant Mamytov earlier stated that unsold goods worth 260 million soms had accumulated in the Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant’s warehouses.
