19:20
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk

From May to August, the North Sea Interregional Administration of Rosselkhoznadzor inspected 42 batches of imported products from Kyrgyzstan.

According to the department, fresh berries — strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blackberries, and fruits — peaches, nectarines and apricots — arrived in Arkhangelsk Oblast from the Kyrgyz Republic. The total weight of the inspected products reached 48.2 tons.

Rosselkhoznadzor carried out quarantine phytosanitary control. Since berries and fruits are considered high phytosanitary risk products, their import is permitted only with a phytosanitary certificate issued by an authorized body of the Kyrgyz Republic, confirming the safety of the batch.

Quarantine phytosanitary control acts have been issued for all batches, which give the right to use the products for their intended purpose.
link: https://24.kg/english/342434/
views: 125
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan records decrease in export and import of goods in Q2
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of ferrous scrap and waste
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia
China grants trial visa-free entry to Russian citizens
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
Kyrgyzstan exports alfalfa seeds to Russia and pumpkin seeds to Japan
Russian Foreign Ministry condemns UK sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives over 1,200 tons of food aid from Russia
Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek
Popular
Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting
How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day
5 September, Friday
18:34
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan deli...
18:28
Bishkek kindergartens switch to new working hours
18:18
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
17:53
New Deputy Ministers appointed at Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan
17:35
Russian vaccine against horse strangles to be produced in Kyrgyzstan