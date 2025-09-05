Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk

From May to August, the North Sea Interregional Administration of Rosselkhoznadzor inspected 42 batches of imported products from Kyrgyzstan.

According to the department, fresh berries — strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blackberries, and fruits — peaches, nectarines and apricots — arrived in Arkhangelsk Oblast from the Kyrgyz Republic. The total weight of the inspected products reached 48.2 tons.

Rosselkhoznadzor carried out quarantine phytosanitary control. Since berries and fruits are considered high phytosanitary risk products, their import is permitted only with a phytosanitary certificate issued by an authorized body of the Kyrgyz Republic, confirming the safety of the batch.

Quarantine phytosanitary control acts have been issued for all batches, which give the right to use the products for their intended purpose.