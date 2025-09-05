16:11
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works

A Chinese firm has been fined 2.8 million soms for carrying out unauthorized road works in Nookat district. The Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On September 3, inspectors from the Osh Regional Department of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service under the ministry conducted an inspection in the territory of Abshir-Ata forestry unit.

The inspection revealed that the company, without the required permits, disturbed the soil layer of a forest pasture covering 1,003 square meters in order to build a road.

The damage was assessed at 2,890,944 soms, and the case has been sent to the Osh Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The Environmental and Technical Inspectorate continues to take measures to prevent illegal activities and urges to comply with environmental protection laws.
