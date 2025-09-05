11:28
Demand for local seedlings growing in Kyrgyzstan

Until 2024, farmers in Kyrgyzstan faced a serious challenge — a shortage of domestically produced seedlings, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

As a result, growers depended on imports, often overpaid for planting material, and planting orchards and vineyards was more expensive.

«The situation began to change when border controls on seedling imports were tightened. The flow of cheap, low-quality planting material from other countries decreased, giving local nurseries the opportunity to develop. Now Kyrgyz farmers are increasingly choosing domestic seedlings, which are not only of higher quality but also better adapted to our soil and climate conditions,» the statement says.

Ismanali Yuldashev, head of the agricultural cooperative Arpa Sai Bereke Bagy, which unites 50 families from the village of Arpa Sai, noted: «Previously, we suffered greatly from the influx of seedlings from other countries, but now the situation has changed. The quality of planting material is improving, and Kyrgyz nurseries become stronger.»

In cooperation with the Department of Agricultural Crops Expertise and Horticulture, the nursery has identified promising varieties for cultivation. In 2025 alone, it produced and supplied farmers with more than 1.3 million fruit, nut, and grape seedlings, all adapted to conditions of Kyrgyzstan, making them especially valuable for local growers.

The nursery is also experimenting with the cultivation of citrus crops.

If the experiments are successful, farmers will have the opportunity to plant gardens with lemons, oranges and other southern fruits.

By the spring season of 2026, the nursery is preparing to sell over 1.5 million seedlings of popular fruit varieties.

Thus, Arpa Sai Bereke Bagy is becoming one of the leaders in nursery production in Kyrgyzstan, helping reduce reliance on imports and providing farmers with high-quality planting material.
