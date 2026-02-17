13:20
Temporary ban on import of fruit seedlings imposed in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution imposing a temporary ban on the import of fruit seedlings into Kyrgyzstan.

According to the document, the import of fruit seedlings, with the exception of the varieties specified in the appendix to the resolution, will be prohibited for six months from March 1, 2026.

The decision was made to improve the efficiency of agricultural production and ensure food security by strengthening controls over imported planting products.

The ban does not apply to goods originating in the customs territory of Eurasian Economic Union countries and transported within mutual trade in accordance with the EAEU Treaty and the Customs Code of the Union.

The restrictions also do not apply to the transit of seedlings through Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization Committee on Safeguards and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the imposition of the temporary ban. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required to notify the CIS Executive Committee within three days of the document’s entry into force.

The State Customs Service and the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry have been instructed to take measures to prevent the illegal import of seedlings not included in the approved list.

Concurrently, Cabinet Resolution No. 346 of July 2, 2024, on the temporary restriction on the import of seedlings has been declared invalid.

The resolution will enter into force on March 1, 2026.
