15:26
Import of over 28,000 saplings from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan prevented

A total of 28,762 saplings imported from Uzbekistan were denied entry to Kyrgyzstan at Kyzyl-Kiya phytosanitary control post of Batken Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

On February 23, during quarantine phytosanitary inspection, officials found that the imported saplings lacked proper labeling on their packaging.

According to decision No. 157 of November 30, 2016, adopted by the Eurasian Economic Commission, each package of quarantineable goods must bear labeling indicating the product name, country of origin, exporting state and/or re-exporting state.

Import of quarantineable cargo without labels is a violation of the uniform quarantine phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union. Therefore, this cargo was returned to the importing country.
