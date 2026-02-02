Seedling exports decline in Kyrgyzstan

In 2024, more than 13.3 million seedlings were imported into Kyrgyzstan, while in 2025 the figure fell to 6.86 million, significantly lower than the previous year. Seedling exports have also declined, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine carries out continuous phytosanitary control over seedlings imported into the country.

Seedlings are classified as high phytosanitary risk products and are subject to mandatory full quarantine phytosanitary control. The process begins with a documentary check, including verification of a phytosanitary certificate and compliance of accompanying documents. Laboratory samples are then taken to detect quarantine pests. If necessary, disinfection (fumigation) procedures are carried out.

As part of laboratory control, more than 8,000 examinations were conducted in 2024, and over 3,000 in 2025. Last year, the volume of disinfection reached 156,000 cubic meters, significantly exceeding the 2024 level.

In addition, importing seedlings requires a permit confirming the right to bring specific varieties and hybrids into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The country also enforces strict control over the circulation of pesticides and agrochemicals. These products are subject to mandatory state registration, and the import of unregistered chemical agents is prohibited.

The department’s main objective is to protect the republic’s territory from the import and spread of quarantine pests.