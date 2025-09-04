Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum «Developing Green Projects: New Opportunities for Cooperation» will take place at Ala-Archa state residence on September 18. The Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

The forum’s agenda includes strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, construction, tourism, as well as education and digital technologies.

The event will be co-chaired by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yılmaz.