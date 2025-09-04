Member of Kolbaev organized crime group detained in Moscow

As a result of joint operational and investigative activities carried out in early September 2025, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, previously repeatedly convicted of serious crimes and put on the interstate wanted list, was detained on the territory of the city of Moscow, Russian Federation. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The detained citizen B.U.K., 53, is known in the criminal environment by the nickname Uzun Ulan, and is on the operational register of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an active member of the organized crime group.

He was the closest and most trusted person of a crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek, and was responsible for his personal safety. He repeatedly took part in criminal showdowns and was also engaged in extortion of money and took away commercial firms and real estate from entrepreneurs in order to replenish the criminal treasury.

Citizen B.U.K. is accused of committing a robbery in 2019 in the city of Bishkek with the seizure of someone else’s property on an especially large scale. The victim is an entrepreneur, a citizen of a foreign state.

Currently, the citizen was brought from Moscow to Bishkek by police officers.