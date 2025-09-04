15:03
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs

Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı proposed settling the southeastern lands of Turkey, in the Tigris-Euphrates basin, with migrants from Central Asia, describing Uyghurs and Kyrgyz as «hardworking farmers» and «livestock specialists.»

His idea, published by Turkish media in August, sparked criticism.

«The hardworking farmers of the fertile Uyghur region, exhausted by China’s nuclear tests, should be brought to Turkey as soon as possible. The Kyrgyz, who specialize in animal husbandry, should also work on these lands,» Ortaylı was quoted as saying by Halk TV. The remarks were made in the context of proposed measures in the event of conflicts over water resources involving Turkey.

MP Meral Danış Beştaş called the proposal racist, pointing to the neglect of Turkey’s internal social problems. According to UN data, Turkey already hosts 3.7 million refugees, mainly from Syria, which fuels social tensions.

«Turkish slavery,» wrote the newspaper UzMetronom in response. «Ortaylı, awarded a medal by the Turkic Academy, actively participates in OTS events, including forums in Astana and Tashkent. Yet his idea exposes contradictions: while Pan-Turkism proclaims ‘brotherhood,’ in practice Central Asia is seen as a source of cheap labor to solve Turkey’s problems... Turkey’s initiatives raise concern.»
link: https://24.kg/english/342214/
views: 176
