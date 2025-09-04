3rd Turkic Universiade starts in Cholpon-Ata city

The 3rd Turkic Universiade will start today in Cholpon-Ata city. More than 450 athletes will take part in it — students of higher education institutions from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. The organizers reported.

The competitions will be held in seven sports: volleyball, futsal, table tennis, chess, judo, freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Representatives of Hungary and Tajikistan also arrived in Issyk-Kul region as observers.

Organizers noted that the Universiade will be a major event in student sports, strengthening friendship among young people from Turkic countries and serving as a platform for promoting healthy lifestyle and sporting unity.

The Turkic Universiade is an international student competition held under the auspices of the Organization of Turkic States.