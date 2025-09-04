SCNS detains member of organized crime group

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a member of the organized crime group R.K.R., known by the nickname Kesha. He is a supporter of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev) and was previously a member of the group of Aziz Anapiyaev. He has been on the operational register of law enforcement agencies since 2009.

As the SCNS press service reported, in 2016 R.K.R. was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment in a maximum security penal colony for drug trafficking. Later, he was granted parole by the decision of the Toktogul District Court. From October 18, 2022 to May 13, 2025, he was under probation supervision.

However, in December 2024, already during the probation period, Kesha repeatedly illegally crossed the state border of Kyrgyzstan in the direction of Kazakhstan, violating the established restrictions.

On September 2, the SCNS officers detained him to prevent the possible import of prohibited substances and illegal border crossing as part of the initiated criminal case. He is currently placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.