Cabinet discusses measures to support small and medium-sized businesses

A meeting on the support and development of small and medium-sized businesses in Kyrgyzstan was held in the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of ministries, departments and financial institutions took part in it.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev, the country’s economy has demonstrated steady growth over the past three years. In the first half of 2025, GDP increased by 11.7 percent and exceeded 711 billion soms. The small and medium-sized businesses sector, which accounts for 37 percent of GDP, makes a significant contribution to this growth.

According to the National Statistical Committee, there are 16,900 enterprises operating in the republic, of which more than 15,900 are small and about 1,000 are medium-sized. The highest concentration of small enterprises is in Bishkek — 70.1 percent. The number of individual entrepreneurs exceeds 600,000, which indicates an increase in business activity.

Following the meeting, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers gave a number of instructions aimed at stimulating business development. He emphasized the need to improve existing support programs, expand access to credit resources, and ensure transparency and stability of public administration to maintain high rates of economic growth.