State Development Bank to finance small HPP construction on Tuyuk River

The State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan will finance the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on Tuyuk River in Issyk-Ata district.

The project is being implemented by ChuiRusHydro company. The investment amount will be 516 million soms.

The project is planned to be implemented as part of the development of sustainable infrastructure and stimulation of the regional economy.

The installed capacity of this small HPP will be 7.5 megawatts, the annual electricity generation is expected to be at the level of 29.16 million kilowatt-hours. This volume will provide electricity to up to 15,000 people and reduce power outages.

New jobs will be created during the construction, which will also have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of the district.
