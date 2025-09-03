20:27
Two hydrounits of Uch-Kurgan HPP to be reconstructed simultaneously

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev met with the head of China National Electric Engineering Co., LTD Yang Wenhuang in China. Following the talks, an additional agreement on the modernization of the Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plant was signed, the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the document, in 2026 it is planned to simultaneously reconstruct two hydroelectric units. This will increase the installed capacity of the station by 18 megawatts. Such an initiative is being implemented for the first time within the framework of projects to rehabilitate the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan. The goal of the parallel replacement of two units is to quickly increase the country’s production capacity.

Recall, reconstruction of Uch-Kurgan HPP is financed by the Asian Development Bank. In 2024, one hydroelectric unit was replaced at the station, which increased its capacity by 9 megawatts. Currently, 65 percent of the work has been completed on the second hydroelectric unit.
