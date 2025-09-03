18:52
USD 87.44
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.08
English

Transnational fraudsters detained in Bishkek: Losses amount to millions of soms

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek dismantled an office set up by foreign nationals to siphon off large sums of money using fraudulent schemes and information technologies. The Interior Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the group of foreigners had established an office in the capital where they used counterfeit bank cards and SIM cards from mobile operators to conduct illegal financial operations.

The Investigation Service of Bishkek police opened a criminal case under Articles 209-1 (Intentional transfer or sale of electronic payment instruments, virtual asset wallets, and SIM cards to third parties) and 219-1 (Illegal organization of gambling activities) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

During the operation, suspects D.A. and K.V. were detained. They allegedly purchased bank cards via a Telegram channel under the nickname «Tema.» The suspects received phones and prepayments through couriers and then facilitated money transfers between online casino platforms and players. Monthly profits from the scheme exceeded 1.5 million soms.

Searches resulted in the seizure of about 30 mobile phones, 100 bank cards, a laptop, around 20 SIM cards, and several passports. The detainees are members of a transnational criminal organization that had previously attempted to carry out similar schemes in neighboring countries. One of the suspects, D.A., had also taken part in the war in Ukraine.

The Sverdlovsky District Court ordered D.A. and K.V. into pre-trial detention for two months.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek urges citizens not to hand over their bank cards, SIM cards, or access to mobile banking apps to third parties, reminding them of criminal liability under Article 209-1 of the Criminal Code.

If you have information about illegal activity, you must immediately contact the police or call 102.
link: https://24.kg/english/342116/
views: 138
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
Police officer detained on fraud charges in Osh region
iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
Suspect in series of frauds detained in Chui region
Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained in Bishkek
Fraudsters open call centers in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus, deceiving people
Microfinance organizations of Kyrgyzstan to be obliged to combat fraud
Belarusian cyber fraudsters sent 5.6 percent of funds to Kyrgyzstan
Fraud suspect attempts to bribe police officer
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024 QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
3 September, Wednesday
18:02
Transnational fraudsters detained in Bishkek: Losses amount to millions of soms Transnational fraudsters detained in Bishkek: Losses am...
17:47
Kyrgyzstan’s weightlifter Bekdoolot Rasulbekov wins gold in USA
17:36
New traffic rules: License suspensions of up to 12 years, fines up to 200,000
16:37
More than 140 illegally operating fish farms found in Chui region
15:35
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan