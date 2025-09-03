Transnational fraudsters detained in Bishkek: Losses amount to millions of soms

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek dismantled an office set up by foreign nationals to siphon off large sums of money using fraudulent schemes and information technologies. The Interior Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the group of foreigners had established an office in the capital where they used counterfeit bank cards and SIM cards from mobile operators to conduct illegal financial operations.

The Investigation Service of Bishkek police opened a criminal case under Articles 209-1 (Intentional transfer or sale of electronic payment instruments, virtual asset wallets, and SIM cards to third parties) and 219-1 (Illegal organization of gambling activities) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

During the operation, suspects D.A. and K.V. were detained. They allegedly purchased bank cards via a Telegram channel under the nickname «Tema.» The suspects received phones and prepayments through couriers and then facilitated money transfers between online casino platforms and players. Monthly profits from the scheme exceeded 1.5 million soms.

Searches resulted in the seizure of about 30 mobile phones, 100 bank cards, a laptop, around 20 SIM cards, and several passports. The detainees are members of a transnational criminal organization that had previously attempted to carry out similar schemes in neighboring countries. One of the suspects, D.A., had also taken part in the war in Ukraine.

The Sverdlovsky District Court ordered D.A. and K.V. into pre-trial detention for two months.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek urges citizens not to hand over their bank cards, SIM cards, or access to mobile banking apps to third parties, reminding them of criminal liability under Article 209-1 of the Criminal Code.

If you have information about illegal activity, you must immediately contact the police or call 102.