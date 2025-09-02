Kyrgyzstan to simplify re-registration of entrepreneurs through online service

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, announced the launch of a new reform within the framework of the Government Accelerators program, aimed at simplifying the procedure for re-registration of individual entrepreneurs (IE).

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the existing bureaucratic procedures for re-registration of IEs related to changes in the legal address, tax regime, details or types of activities create significant obstacles for business. Entrepreneurs are forced to repeatedly visit tax authorities, stand in lines and collect paper documents, which takes time and resources that could be used to develop the business.

«Today, entrepreneurs have to visit tax authorities several times, spend hours in lines, collect paper documents. This takes significant amount of time and resources that could be used to develop the business,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

He emphasized that the main problem is the lack of an online service for filing applications through the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet» and the manual exchange of data between the Tax Service and other government agencies.

As part of the reform, the process of re-registration of individual entrepreneurs will be completely transferred to an online format. The new service will allow entrepreneurs to fill out an application, attach the necessary documents and receive a notification of completion of the procedure in the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet». The procedure will take only 5-10 minutes, and registration will be completed within one day.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed to ensure the successful implementation of the project within 100 days.