Working group formed to address problems of Turkish entrepreneurs

A working group has been formed to address the problems of Turkish entrepreneurs. The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers signed a decree establishing an interdepartmental working group to review and resolve issues faced by Turkish entrepreneurs when doing business in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the document, the group’s members will conduct a systemic analysis and address issues arising for Turkish business in various areas, from taxation and licensing to infrastructure and legal aspects.

The working group includes representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Bank, and other relevant departments and agencies.

The Ministry of Justice is responsible for organizational and methodological support for the work.