14:50
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s economy

In 2024, more than 25,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operated in Kyrgyzstan, 96.5 percent of which were classified as small businesses. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

Of these companies, 34 percent were engaged in trade, around 12 percent in industry, and more than 10 percent in construction.

Bishkek is home to 73 percent of the country’s SMEs.

A total of 114,000 people were engaged in entrepreneurship, accounting for 4.2 percent of the workforce. The average monthly salary in this sector was 31,535 soms.

As of January 1, 2024, Kyrgyzstan had 459,200 individual entrepreneurs and more than 360,000 farming enterprises.

The contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the national economy amounted to 664.6 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/344392/
views: 161
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Finance Ministry provides interest-free loans to entrepreneurs of 9.4 billion
Kyrgyzstan to simplify re-registration of entrepreneurs through online service
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
Nearly 8,000 entrepreneurs receive guarantee support
Register of bona fide entrepreneurs: Acceptance of documents begins
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
22 September, Monday
13:41
Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s economy Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgy...
13:34
Youth internship project for unemployed to be continued in Kyrgyzstan
13:00
Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reaches $317.7 million in July
12:53
Mandatory labeling of packaged water to begin in 2026: Cabinet decision
12:40
First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League launched in Kyrgyzstan