Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s economy

In 2024, more than 25,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operated in Kyrgyzstan, 96.5 percent of which were classified as small businesses. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

Of these companies, 34 percent were engaged in trade, around 12 percent in industry, and more than 10 percent in construction.

Bishkek is home to 73 percent of the country’s SMEs.

A total of 114,000 people were engaged in entrepreneurship, accounting for 4.2 percent of the workforce. The average monthly salary in this sector was 31,535 soms.

As of January 1, 2024, Kyrgyzstan had 459,200 individual entrepreneurs and more than 360,000 farming enterprises.

The contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the national economy amounted to 664.6 billion soms.