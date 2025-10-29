12:52
Over 11,800 entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan receive interest-free loans

As part of Emergency Support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises project, entrepreneurs received interest-free loans totaling 9,435,925 billion soms. Bermet Musakozhoeva, Director of the Credit Line Management Department at the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, since the project’s launch, 11,821 entrepreneurs have received financial assistance as of October 1, 2025.

Of these, 9,630 entrepreneurs received Category 1 loans (up to 1 million soms) totaling 5,752 billion soms. Category 2 loans (up to 3 million soms) totaling 3,703 billion soms were issued to 2,191 entrepreneurs.

According to Bermet Musakozhoeva, a special emphasis is placed on women entrepreneurs. She stated that a total of 6,949 women received interest-free loans totaling 4,964 billion soms.

«Financing is provided in all regions. Osh region and Bishkek compete for leadership every month. As of October 1, the capital city took the lead due to natural causes—Bishkek has more businesses. Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul, and Chui regions are also leading,» Bermet Musakozhoeva added.

She recalled that Emergency Support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises project was launched in March 2021.

«Its main goal was to help businesses survive the difficult post-COVID period and preserve jobs. The Ministry of Finance provided resources through the banking sector, with 11 commercial banks actively involved,» she noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/348960/
Over 11,800 entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan receive interest-free loans
