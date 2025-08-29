UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov

On September 19, 2025, UNESCO headquarters in Paris will host the International Conference «Chingiz Aitmatov and UNESCO: Joint Heritage That Unites the World.» The initiative was put forward by the Permanent Delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main goal of the conference is to draw international attention to the universal significance of Chingiz Aitmatov’s work, highlight his contribution to strengthening intercultural dialogue, and demonstrate the relevance of his ideas within the framework of UNESCO’s values.

The program includes thematic discussions, presentations, and speeches by diplomats, representatives of UNESCO member states, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, as well as prominent cultural figures and scholars.

The event is organized in partnership with TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the Chingiz Aitmatov Institute of Language and Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan.

The conference will serve as an important milestone in preparations for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov’s birth and will underscore his role in world cultural heritage as a spiritual bridge uniting peoples and nations.