22:32
USD 87.39
EUR 102.05
RUB 1.09
English

UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov

On September 19, 2025, UNESCO headquarters in Paris will host the International Conference «Chingiz Aitmatov and UNESCO: Joint Heritage That Unites the World.» The initiative was put forward by the Permanent Delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main goal of the conference is to draw international attention to the universal significance of Chingiz Aitmatov’s work, highlight his contribution to strengthening intercultural dialogue, and demonstrate the relevance of his ideas within the framework of UNESCO’s values.

The program includes thematic discussions, presentations, and speeches by diplomats, representatives of UNESCO member states, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, as well as prominent cultural figures and scholars.

The event is organized in partnership with TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the Chingiz Aitmatov Institute of Language and Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan.

The conference will serve as an important milestone in preparations for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov’s birth and will underscore his role in world cultural heritage as a spiritual bridge uniting peoples and nations.
link: https://24.kg/english/341554/
views: 159
Print
Related
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
“Aitmatov - Future of the Turkic World" Forum opened in Bishkek
Speaker of Parliament meets with head of Chingiz Aitmatov Institute in Turkey
Bishkek to host exhibition of paintings based on Chingiz Aitmatov's works
Bishkek to host presentation of Chingiz Aitmatov's manuscript book
Street in honor of Chingiz Aitmatov may appear in Kuala Lumpur
Preparations for Chingiz Aitmatov's 100th anniversary discussed in Brussels
Monument to writer Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled in Rome
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
29 August, Friday
20:57
UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated...
20:50
President of Kyrgyzstan promises to lay asphalt to most remote pastures
20:40
New MFA representative office building opened in southern Kyrgyzstan
18:36
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city
18:15
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 865 billion soms for seven months