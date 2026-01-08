Culture Ministry, UNESCO experts discuss optimization of Sulaiman-Too zone

The day before, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, Mirbek Mambetaliev, met with an international group of experts who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to discuss Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the experts’ visit was organized as part of the implementation of a directive issued by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 31, 2025, aimed at optimizing the boundaries of the site’s buffer zone. The international expert mission will work in Kyrgyzstan from January 7 to 12.

The team includes Dmitry Voyakin, Goodwill Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan and member of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ISESCO; Kai Weise, former President of ICOMOS Nepal and Coordinator of the ICOMOS Asia-Pacific Regional Network; and Nargiz Aituganova, a researcher specializing in Cultural World Heritage.

During the visit, experts plan to prepare a new nomination aimed at optimizing the buffer zone boundaries and conduct an impact assessment on the World Heritage site.

The meeting participants addressed key issues related to the preservation of Sulaiman-Too, compliance with UNESCO requirements and recommendations, and further steps for the preparation and approval of the updated nomination.

Culture Minister Mambetaliev emphasized the importance of constructive engagement with international experts and expressed readiness for comprehensive cooperation to preserve Kyrgyzstan’s unique historical and cultural heritage.