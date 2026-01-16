UNESCO ready to patronize World Nomad Games, Issyk-Kul Aitmatov Forum

On January 15, 2026, the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO, Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, held his first meeting with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris following his appointment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service reported.

According to it, during the meeting, it was noted that Kyrgyzstan is firmly committed to further developing cooperation with UNESCO, including in the context of the preservation and protection of cultural and historical heritage. In order to actively contribute to the implementation of the organization’s priorities, Kyrgyzstan nominated its candidacy and was elected to UNESCO’s governing body, the Executive Board, for the 2025-2029 term.

It was particularly emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has achieved significant progress in ensuring sustainable development thanks to two key factors — political stability and economic growth — which enable the country to set ambitious goals. Among the priority areas are adaptation to climate change, preservation of water and terrestrial ecosystems, poverty reduction, and development of the national creative industry.

For his part, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany highly praised Kyrgyzstan’s active role in the organization’s activities, including in promoting cultural initiatives. In this context, in response to appeals from the Kyrgyz side, he expressed readiness to consider granting UNESCO patronage to two major events of the Kyrgyz Republic: the 6th World Nomad Games and the Chingiz Aitmatov International Issyk-Kul Forum.

In conclusion, the sides expressed confidence in the further expansion of practical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and UNESCO, with an emphasis on implementing new joint projects.