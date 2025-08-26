19:03
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives

A Kyrgyz-German Business Forum was held in Cholpon-Ata as part of the Days of German Economy in Kyrgyzstan.

Opening the forum, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the participants and noted the symbolism of holding the meeting on the picturesque shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. He emphasized that this is the end of the first cycle of meetings, which began in 2023 in Hamburg and continued in the economic centers of Germany — Frankfurt am Main and Munich.

«Today’s forum is an excellent opportunity to summarize our joint cooperation and discuss the prospects for partnership not only as colleagues, but also as friends,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He highlighted the key areas of Kyrgyzstan-Germany cooperation: sustainable growth of the Kyrgyz economy, an 11.5 percent increase in GDP in January-July 2025, simplification of administrative procedures, modernization of the tax system and the introduction of digital services to attract investors. Particular attention was paid to agriculture, climatic conditions and organic products, which makes the country an attractive partner for processing and export.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also noted the development of hydropower and renewable energy projects, the importance of the mining industry, in particular the exploration and processing of rare metals.

Germany remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s leading partners in the field of tourism: in 2024, more than 23,000 German tourists visited the country, and in the first half of 2025 — over 10,000. Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the prospects of joint projects in ecotourism, hotel infrastructure and cultural initiatives.

«Kyrgyzstan strives to build an innovative, sustainable and open to the world economy. We are ready to implement joint projects with Germany and form a strategic partnership based on trust, mutual respect and constructive cooperation,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/341071/
views: 148
Print
Related
III Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to be held in Cholpon-Ata
Saida Mirziyoyeva participates in forum on role of women leaders in Bishkek
Strong women are capable of building a strong society — Aigul Japarova
Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek
Cholpon-Ata Forum: Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign agreements for $270 million
III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum held in Issyk-Kul region
7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-Ata
President Japarov sends greetings to Economic Forum participants in Cholpon-Ata
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
26 August, Tuesday
18:17
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors throu...
18:06
Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate school textbook shortages by 2030
17:54
Kyrgyzstan updates car window tinting fees: New categories and tariffs
17:45
Bishkek closes old livestock markets: All traders move to new bazaar
17:20
Bishkek–Balykchy train service extended until September 6