Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives

A Kyrgyz-German Business Forum was held in Cholpon-Ata as part of the Days of German Economy in Kyrgyzstan.

Opening the forum, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the participants and noted the symbolism of holding the meeting on the picturesque shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. He emphasized that this is the end of the first cycle of meetings, which began in 2023 in Hamburg and continued in the economic centers of Germany — Frankfurt am Main and Munich.

«Today’s forum is an excellent opportunity to summarize our joint cooperation and discuss the prospects for partnership not only as colleagues, but also as friends,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He highlighted the key areas of Kyrgyzstan-Germany cooperation: sustainable growth of the Kyrgyz economy, an 11.5 percent increase in GDP in January-July 2025, simplification of administrative procedures, modernization of the tax system and the introduction of digital services to attract investors. Particular attention was paid to agriculture, climatic conditions and organic products, which makes the country an attractive partner for processing and export.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also noted the development of hydropower and renewable energy projects, the importance of the mining industry, in particular the exploration and processing of rare metals.

Germany remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s leading partners in the field of tourism: in 2024, more than 23,000 German tourists visited the country, and in the first half of 2025 — over 10,000. Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the prospects of joint projects in ecotourism, hotel infrastructure and cultural initiatives.

«Kyrgyzstan strives to build an innovative, sustainable and open to the world economy. We are ready to implement joint projects with Germany and form a strategic partnership based on trust, mutual respect and constructive cooperation,» he concluded.