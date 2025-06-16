15:44
Illegal radical religious cell neutralized in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has detected and stopped the activities of a religious cell whose members preached radical takfiri-jihadist ideas. The SCNS press center reported.

During the investigation, it was established that the group members distributed radical extremist materials, carried out propaganda work among their circle, and promoted violence and intolerance towards representatives of other religious movements. According to the SCNS, there is reason to believe that their actions were aimed at forming a terrorist underground in Bishkek.

On June 11, 2025, searches and special investigative actions were carried out at ten addresses in the capital under court order. More than 10 people were taken to the state committee.

As a result, a large amount of unregistered religious literature, extremist symbols, a combat grenade, three cartridges of different brands, a smoothbore gun, an airsoft gun (analogous to the M16/M4 assault rifle), a flare pistol, two air pistols, knives, sabres, communication equipment, audio and video materials with radical content were confiscated.

Analysis of digital media and forensic religious examination confirmed the presence of video recordings and audio materials with calls for armed jihad and terrorist activity, as well as materials related to banned international terrorist organizations.

Foreign citizen U.D.A. and Kyrgyzstani L.D.V. were detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center 21 of the State Penitentiary Service. Other persons delivered after investigative and preventive measures were released.

The investigation continues to identify all those involved in the activities of the cell.
link: https://24.kg/english/332850/
views: 131
