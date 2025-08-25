Government agencies in Kyrgyzstan receive keys to official vehicles

Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, handed over keys to new vehicles and specialized equipment to the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and several other state agencies.

He congratulated attendees on the upcoming Independence Day and the acquisition of new vehicles, highlighting several developments in the country over recent years.

«Kyrgyzstan has pursued rapid and sustainable development over the past five years. This year, we became a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, where the country’s GDP maintains a growth rate of over 10 percent. Growth over the past seven months reached 11.5 percent. 2025 is a historic year in which border issues were fully resolved. It will also be historic for our budget, as we expect our consolidated budget to exceed 1 trillion soms by year-end,» he said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that all sectors are developing, noting reforms and changes within the Ministry of Energy.

«Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector is under special state oversight. For example, while 14.8 billion soms were allocated to energy in 2021, by 2024, including capitalization, this figure reached 91.3 billion soms.

The Cabinet Chairman also noted that the state has become attractive to investors, drawing substantial foreign investment.

A major state and even Central Asian project, Kambar-Ata HPP-1, has begun. The last hydro unit of Toktogul HPP has been sent for reconstruction, four units at At-Bashi HPP have been replaced, and the third unit of Uch-Korgon HPP has been sent for modernization. Work has also started on Kambar-Ata HPP-2. The CASA-1000 project has been completed, and a number of renewable energy projects are underway. This year, 18 small hydropower plants will be commissioned across the country. Thanks to such large-scale work and strong state support and oversight, electricity losses are decreasing year by year,» he said.

«In the energy sector, entrepreneurs from fraternal Turkey have expressed interest in constructing the Kazarman and Suusamyr-Kokomeren cascades. As a result, the Central Asian Investment Holding company was established in Kyrgyzstan in 2024. The total capacity of these cascades is 2,200 MW. The investor has signed agreements to invest over $6 billion,» he added.

Government agencies received 30 Kyrgyz-made Chevrolet vehicles and 33 units of specialized equipment, including 21 units for the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan and 12 units for Kyrgyzkomur.