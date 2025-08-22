Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations

Following the negotiations between Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a number of bilateral documents aimed at enhancing Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan joint cooperation were signed.

The Heads of State signed the decision of the Supreme Interstate Council «On approval of the Comprehensive Plan for Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2025-2027».

In addition, the following documents were signed:

— Joint statement of the Heads of State;

— Decision of the Supreme Interstate Council on Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations in the political, trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres of cooperation;

— Roadmap for increasing trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan until 2030;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Akimat of Almaty region of Kazakhstan on the construction of a wholesale distribution center in Almaty region;

— Memorandum between the State Tax Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan on transported vehicles and goods;

— Memorandum between the State Tax Service and the State Revenue Committee on the implementation of a pilot project on the use of navigation seals to track road transport within the framework of mutual trade;

— Protocol on Amendments to the Intergovernmental Agreement on State Border Checkpoints, signed on December 25, 2003;

— Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan in the field of training personnel for the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan;

— Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the mutual provision of buildings and land plots in Astana and Bishkek for the embassies of the two countries for free use;

— Agreement on information interaction in the field of pension provision between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan and the Social Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan;

— Action plan for expanding cooperation in the field of culture between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for 2025-2027;

— Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on the coordination of radio frequency allocations in the 29.7 MHz — 3000 GHz band used by terrestrial radio services of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan;

— Action plan for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan for 2025-2026;

— Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republican State Enterprise on the Right of Economic Management «Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan» of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit.