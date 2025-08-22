U.S. Department of State reviewing all 55 million visa holders

The U.S. Department of State has launched a review of all 55 million foreign nationals holding valid American visas, Associated Press reported.

Officials said the checks aim to identify possible immigration violations, including overstaying visas, as well as links to crime or terrorism.

If violations are found, visas will be revoked; those already in the U.S. may face deportation.

According to the Department of State, since Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the number of visas revoked has doubled compared to the same period last year.