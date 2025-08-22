12:46
Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO Rubezh 2025 exercises

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises will be held in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in 2025. The Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Andrei Serdyukov announced at a briefing.

According to him, all events and exercises are planned and are not directed against third countries. The purpose of the exercises is to improve the coherence of troop command and control bodies, as well as to maintain the readiness of force and means formations to perform tasks in the interests of collective security.

The main focus this year is on the East European and Central Asian regions of collective security. As Andrei Serdyukov noted, before the start of the joint exercises, officers will conduct classes on organizing the management and coordination of the commands of the Collective Forces groups, taking into account the experience of the Russian Armed Forces in conducting a special military operation.

«Special attention will be paid to the use of unmanned aircraft, which today has become one of the most effective means in conducting military operations, as well as the specifics of creating a system to counter enemy UAVs. The ability of drones to perform various tasks, such as reconnaissance, fire strikes, and delivering material resources, has significantly increased capabilities on the battlefield,» he said.

In the second ten days of September, command and staff exercises Rubezh 2025 will be held in Kyrgyzstan with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region. An operational gathering will be held with the command of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces. It is also planned to use combat aviation of the CSTO countries.

In mid-October, Tajikistan will host the CSTO peacekeeping force exercises Indestructible Brotherhood 2025. For the first time, special exercises will be held with a joint formation of radiation-chemical-biological protection and medical support Barrier 2025. During the maneuvers, it is planned to practice tasks to eliminate biological threats.

In total, more than 5,000 personnel and about 1,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment will be involved in the joint exercises in 2025.
