09:38
USD 87.45
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.09
English

Issyk-Kul's tourism potential presented as part of Muras-2025 tour

From August 15 to August 17, the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Almaty held Muras-2025 familiarization tour for representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations and the media. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of the tour, the tourist and cultural appeal of the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake was presented. Participants visited the main attractions of the region, participated in a tasting of national cuisine and got acquainted with the cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan. The delegation attended the international cultural festival TONFEST.

During the event, meetings were held with the leadership of Karakol, Ton, Jeti-Oguz and Tyup districts. Issues of strengthening trade, economic, investment and tourism cooperation between the Issyk-Kul region and representatives of Kazakhstan, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Mongolia, Nigeria and Germany were discussed.

This initiative is aimed at developing international cooperation and promoting Issyk-Kul region as a promising tourism destination.
link: https://24.kg/english/340573/
views: 75
Print
Related
Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural areas of Kyrgyzstan
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Australian tour operators report surge of interest in Kyrgyzstan
Visa-free entry to Kyrgyzstan may be introduced for tourist groups from China
Over 2.8 million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Tourism brings Kyrgyzstan more than 160 million soms in taxes
Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund
Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes second place
Kyrgyzstan shortlisted for Wanderlust Travel Awards
GoBus launches new routes to Talas and Osh
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
22 August, Friday
09:32
Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities
09:22
Issyk-Kul's tourism potential presented as part of Muras-2025 tour
09:13
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on main goals of demographic policy until 2040
09:04
III Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum held in Bishkek
08:57
President of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
21 August, Thursday
20:38
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
20:22
Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan
18:18
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26
18:13
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
18:04
World football legend Hristo Stoichkov visits Kyrgyzstan