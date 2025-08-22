Issyk-Kul's tourism potential presented as part of Muras-2025 tour

From August 15 to August 17, the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Almaty held Muras-2025 familiarization tour for representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations and the media. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of the tour, the tourist and cultural appeal of the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake was presented. Participants visited the main attractions of the region, participated in a tasting of national cuisine and got acquainted with the cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan. The delegation attended the international cultural festival TONFEST.

During the event, meetings were held with the leadership of Karakol, Ton, Jeti-Oguz and Tyup districts. Issues of strengthening trade, economic, investment and tourism cooperation between the Issyk-Kul region and representatives of Kazakhstan, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Mongolia, Nigeria and Germany were discussed.

This initiative is aimed at developing international cooperation and promoting Issyk-Kul region as a promising tourism destination.