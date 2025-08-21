Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to be held in Cholpon-Ata

The Kyrgyz-German Business Forum «Day of German Economy in Kyrgyzstan» and the fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata city. The National Investment Agency reported.

The forum program includes two thematic panel sessions:

Energy projects for German-Kyrgyz economic cooperation, where the possibilities of cooperation in the field of green energy and infrastructure will be considered;

Export potential and logistics in the transition period: opportunities for the middle corridor.

The main topic of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council meeting will be trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The forum will bring together representatives of government agencies, business circles, industry unions, international organizations and investors. The goal is to intensify economic dialogue and expand the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.