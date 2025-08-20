21:31
Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in Osh city

The official opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan took place in Osh today, August 20. The event was timed to coincide with the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Ermukhamed Konuspayev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Osh region Elchibek Dzhantaev, Mayor of Osh Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, as well as representatives of other consular institutions of the city.

Elchibek Dzhantaev noted that the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Osh will make a great contribution to strengthening friendly and partnership relations between the two countries.

According to the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Osh Mukhtar Karibay, the Consulate has been operating in the southern capital for 13 years.

«It was opened in 2012. Previously, it had the status of a Consulate, and since 2025, it has changed its status to a Consulate General. Its opening is taking place on the eve of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. At the opening ceremony, the attendees talked about friendship and unity. This year marks the 180th anniversary of the Kazakh poet Abay Kunanbaev. The mayor of Osh announced that one of the city’s major streets will be named after the poet. We took this with great joy,» he said.

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan is located at the address: Osh city, Residence microdistrict, 6th street, house No. 18.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will arrive on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on August 21.
