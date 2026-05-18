Kazakhstan named most frugal water consumer in Central Asia

Kazakhstan has the lowest per capita water consumption in Central Asia, the World Population Review report says.

It states that each resident of the country consumes an average of 3,397 liters per day (including household needs, agriculture, industry, and energy). The daily figures for its neighbors in the region are significantly higher:

Kyrgyzstan — 4,153 liters;

Tajikistan — 4,460 liters;

Uzbekistan — 4,778 liters.

Turkmenistan, consuming 15,445 liters, ranks first in water consumption not only in the region but also globally.

Experts note that water consumption in Europe is significantly lower. For example, in Germany, this figure is 856 liters, and in France, 1,236 liters per person per day. Experts attribute the high water consumption in Central Asia to the hot, arid climate, worn-out infrastructure (water is lost during transportation), and developed agriculture with large-scale irrigation of moisture-loving crops such as rice and cotton.