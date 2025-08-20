Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan announces holding of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Forum on August 21, dedicated to the development of information technology and digital interaction between the youth of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The goal of the forum is to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the youth of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, exchange experience in the field of IT, startups, digital entrepreneurship and innovation.

The forum program includes:

— Panel sessions with leaders of the IT industry and EdTech projects;

— Pitching of innovative AI startups;

— Communication with investors, experts and future partners;

— Coffee break and networking in the modern space of IT-Hub Technopark.

Forum topics:

— Next-generation AI startups: from idea to global market;

— EdTech projects and new challenges in education;

— Pitching of AI NEXT startups with the participation of the best teams of the two countries.

The forum provides an excellent opportunity to find partners, investors and like-minded people, as well as to be inspired by success stories.