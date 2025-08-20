18:22
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to open Golden Bridge of Friendship

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic on an official visit on August 21. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Sagynbek Abdumutalip reported.

«As part of the visit, the heads of state will hold bilateral talks in a narrow format and the next, seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The parties will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and prospects for the development of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations.

Official opening of the Golden Bridge of Friendship monument in Yntymak Park is planned with the participation of the leaders of the two countries.

A number of events are timed to coincide with the visit, including the official opening ceremony of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osh, the opening of a branch of the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in the southern capital, as well as holding the Kazakhstan Cinema Days in Kyrgyzstan and the third Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum in Bishkek,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip said.

The last time Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was on an official visit to Bishkek was on May 26, 2022. Sadyr Japarov visited Astana in the same status from April 18 to 19, 2024.
