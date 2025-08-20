Another earthquake hits southern Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, tremors were recorded on August 19 at 10.55 p.m. The earthquake center was located in the area of the Fergana Range, 17 kilometers southwest of Kosh-Debe village, 25 kilometers northeast of Kara-Debe village, 100 kilometers east of Jalal-Abad city.

The intensity of the earthquake reached about magnitude 2.5 in the villages of Kara-Debe, Kosh-Debe, Baybiche, Salam-Alik.

On August 18, seismologists also reported an earthquake in the south of the country.