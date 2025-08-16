18:34
Kazakhstan Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 20

Kazakhstan Cinema Days will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 20. The Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, from August 20 to August 22, feature films by famous Kazakhstani directors will be screened at the Ala-Too cinema, and after each screening, viewers will be able to take part in a live discussion with the authors.

Program:

  • August 20, 6 p.m. — «Kazakh Khanate. Golden Throne» (directed by Rustem Abdrashev);
  • August 21, 2 p.m. — «Operation Nabat» (directed by Rashid Suleimenov);
  • August 22, 11 a.m. — «Zhambyl. New Era» (directed by Zhandos Kusainov).

All screenings are free.

The event is held with the support of the Department of Cinematography, Kazakhfilm JSC named after Shaken Aimanov of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic.
