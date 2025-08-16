Updated Russian language textbooks to be delivered to schools in October

The issue of transfer of textbooks was discussed by the Ministers of Education of Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva and Sergei Kravtsov. The press service of the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the textbooks «Russian Language and Reading», «Russian Language», «Russian Literature» and «Russian and World Literature» are intended for grades 1, 2, 5 and 7 of general education organizations. They were developed by a joint working group of the two countries in accordance with the new state and subject standards of the Kyrgyz Republic.

After replication, they are promised to be delivered to schools in Kyrgyzstan in October 2025.

Recall, in connection with the transition to 12-year education for grades 1, 2, 5 and 7, textbooks on mathematics and natural science are also being updated.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers handed over Russian language textbooks to schools with Kyrgyz as the language of instruction.