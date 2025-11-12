Russia hands over 651,000 Russian language textbooks to Kyrgyzstan

A ceremony was held in Bishkek during a meeting of the Russian-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Humanitarian Cooperation to hand over Russian language textbooks for grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 in schools with Russian as a language of instruction. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan announced.

«As part of its friendly assistance, Russia is donating 651,000 copies of jointly produced and adapted Russian language textbooks for secondary schools in Kyrgyzstan. Today, we are delighted to present a certificate for these textbooks to our Kyrgyz friends,» Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk said.

The textbooks have updated geographic features, currency, character names, and illustrations, and have been supplemented with materials related to the history, culture, national art, literature, and folklore of Kyrgyzstan. The authors took into account the planned transition of the Kyrgyz Republic’s education system to a 12-year school education model, which will ensure the textbooks remain relevant for a long time.

He also added that over 90 percent of the textbooks have already been delivered to the republic and will be distributed to schools soon. The program for developing, adapting, and delivering Russian language and literature textbooks will continue in 2026. Teachers from Russia will also be sent to Kyrgyz schools in the near future.