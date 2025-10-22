14:50
Schools in Kyrgyzstan begin receiving new primary school textbooks

Distribution of new textbooks in mathematics, natural sciences, and English for primary school students has begun in the country. The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministry noted that its subordinate publishing house, Okuu Kitebi, has been authorized to use educational-methodical kits for the specified subjects. The materials have been adapted and edited for schools with Kyrgyz- and Russian-language of instruction and are printed by Uchkun JSC.

According to the ministry:

  • The 1st-grade Mathematics textbook has 295,880 copies and has already been delivered to schools.
  • The 1st-grade Me and the World textbook also has 295,880 copies and is currently being distributed across regions.
  • The 2nd-grade Mathematics textbook has 344,660 copies, with deliveries to educational institutions underway.
  • The 2nd-grade Natural Sciences textbook is currently being prepared for printing.

The Ministry of Education emphasized that the new textbooks were developed in accordance with state educational standards and are aimed at improving the quality of education and introducing modern approaches to teaching.
