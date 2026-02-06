10:00
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

Relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss delivery of school textbooks

Relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed the delivery of textbooks. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported that a video conference was held with colleagues from the Russian Federation to discuss the adaptation and delivery of textbooks on Russian language and literature.

Representatives of the Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie also participated in the discussion.

The progress of adapting textbooks on Russian language and literature for grades 3, 4, 6, and 8 in general education institutions with Russian and Kyrgyz as the language of instruction was also reviewed.

In the fall of 2025, at least 651,000 textbooks «Russian Language and Reading» and «Russian Language» for grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 were delivered to Russian-language schools in Kyrgyzstan.

The stages of delivery of the remaining textbooks were reviewed, including those on the subject «Russian Language and Reading» for grades 1, 2, and 5 in schools with Kyrgyz as the language of instruction, «Russian Literature» for grades 5 and 7 in schools with the Russian language of instruction, and «Russian and World Literature» for grade 7 in schools with the Kyrgyz language of instruction.
link: https://24.kg/english/360851/
views: 66
Print
Related
Transition to 12-year education: Textbook developers selected for three subjects
Transition to 12-year school system: New math textbooks published in Kyrgyzstan
Natural Sciences textbooks printed for second grades in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over 651,000 Russian language textbooks to Kyrgyzstan
Schools in Kyrgyzstan begin receiving new primary school textbooks
Competition for authors in several school subjects to be announced in Kyrgyzstan
12-year education: New textbooks being shipped to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate school textbook shortages by 2030
Updated Russian language textbooks to be delivered to schools in October
List of textbooks for use in schools of Kyrgyzstan approved
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
6 February, Friday
09:44
Relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss delivery of school textbooks Relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss deliver...
09:27
Adylbek Kasymaliev completes his working visit to UAE
09:11
U17 Wrestling Championships of Kyrgyzstan kicks off in Bishkek
5 February, Thursday
20:07
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new sports complex in Bishkek
19:59
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan accused of large-scale fraud extradited from Georgia
17:22
Two Deputy Science Ministers of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
17:07
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
17:01
4,429 incidents recorded in Kyrgyzstan for year, 313 people killed