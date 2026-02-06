Relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss delivery of school textbooks

Relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed the delivery of textbooks. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported that a video conference was held with colleagues from the Russian Federation to discuss the adaptation and delivery of textbooks on Russian language and literature.

Representatives of the Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie also participated in the discussion.

The progress of adapting textbooks on Russian language and literature for grades 3, 4, 6, and 8 in general education institutions with Russian and Kyrgyz as the language of instruction was also reviewed.

In the fall of 2025, at least 651,000 textbooks «Russian Language and Reading» and «Russian Language» for grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 were delivered to Russian-language schools in Kyrgyzstan.