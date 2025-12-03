14:54
Transition to 12-year school system: New math textbooks published in Kyrgyzstan

New mathematics textbooks for 5th-grade students have been published in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, the print run for schools with Kyrgyz as a language of instruction amounts to 87,150 copies, while schools with Russian as a language of instruction will receive 66,030 copies.

Earlier, the ministry printed Natural Sciences textbooks for 2nd grade, Natural Sciences — Me and the World for 1st grade, as well as English-language textbooks for grades 3–8.

In total, 744 million soms were allocated from the state budget in 2025 for textbook printing. The publications are part of the country’s transition to a 12-year school education system.
