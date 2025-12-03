Transition to 12-year school system: New math textbooks published in Kyrgyzstan

New mathematics textbooks for 5th-grade students have been published in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Education reported.
According to the ministry, the print run for schools with Kyrgyz as a language of instruction amounts to 87,150 copies, while schools with Russian as a language of instruction will receive 66,030 copies.
In total, 744 million soms were allocated from the state budget in 2025 for textbook printing. The publications are part of the country’s transition to a 12-year school education system.