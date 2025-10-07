15:43
Competition for authors in several school subjects to be announced in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan with the management and representatives of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House.

According to the ministry, issues related to the promotion and adaptation of new textbooks, the acceleration of the printing of materials on mathematics and natural sciences, and the development of textbooks for other grades were discussed.

A decision was made to announce an open competition for authors and developers in the subjects Kyrgyz language, history, and geography, involving experts and educational institutions.

Collaboration with international partners on licensing English textbooks and the optimization of Okuu Kitebi’s operations were also discussed.

As it was previously reported, the state allocated 744 million soms for textbook publication in 2025.
