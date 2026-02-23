Transition to 12-year schooling: Natural Sciences textbooks published

A new Natural Sciences textbook for seventh-grade students has been published for general education schools with Kyrgyz and Russian as the language of instruction.

According to the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, a total of 144,965 copies have been printed. Of these, 86,600 copies are intended for Kyrgyz-language schools and 58,400 for Russian-language schools.

The textbooks will be distributed to educational institutions across all regions of the country.

The teaching and methodological package has been developed in accordance with the state educational standards.

Kyrgyzstan is gradually transitioning to a 12-year school education system. In the 2025/2026 academic year, students in grades one, two, five, and seven switched to the new curriculum. In the 2026/2027 academic year, the transition is expected to expand to grades three through eight.