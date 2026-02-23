Transition to 12-year schooling: Natural Sciences textbooks published

A new Natural Sciences textbook for seventh-grade students has been published for general education schools with Kyrgyz and Russian as the language of instruction.
According to the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, a total of 144,965 copies have been printed. Of these, 86,600 copies are intended for Kyrgyz-language schools and 58,400 for Russian-language schools.
The teaching and methodological package has been developed in accordance with the state educational standards.
Kyrgyzstan is gradually transitioning to a 12-year school education system. In the 2025/2026 academic year, students in grades one, two, five, and seven switched to the new curriculum. In the 2026/2027 academic year, the transition is expected to expand to grades three through eight.