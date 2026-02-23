16:07
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

Transition to 12-year schooling: Natural Sciences textbooks published

A new Natural Sciences textbook for seventh-grade students has been published for general education schools with Kyrgyz and Russian as the language of instruction.

According to the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, a total of 144,965 copies have been printed. Of these, 86,600 copies are intended for Kyrgyz-language schools and 58,400 for Russian-language schools.

The textbooks will be distributed to educational institutions across all regions of the country.

The teaching and methodological package has been developed in accordance with the state educational standards.

Kyrgyzstan is gradually transitioning to a 12-year school education system. In the 2025/2026 academic year, students in grades one, two, five, and seven switched to the new curriculum. In the 2026/2027 academic year, the transition is expected to expand to grades three through eight.
link: https://24.kg/english/363157/
views: 177
Print
Related
Relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss delivery of school textbooks
Transition to 12-year education: Textbook developers selected for three subjects
Transition to 12-year school system: New math textbooks published in Kyrgyzstan
Natural Sciences textbooks printed for second grades in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over 651,000 Russian language textbooks to Kyrgyzstan
Schools in Kyrgyzstan begin receiving new primary school textbooks
Competition for authors in several school subjects to be announced in Kyrgyzstan
12-year education: New textbooks being shipped to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate school textbook shortages by 2030
Updated Russian language textbooks to be delivered to schools in October
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan
All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
23 February, Monday
15:32
Kyrgyzstan self-sufficient in six of nine key food products Kyrgyzstan self-sufficient in six of nine key food prod...
15:26
100 aiyl okmotu to receive $100,000 grant each for pasture improvement
15:17
Sadyr Japarov reveals Shirshov's role: Main thing is benefit to state
14:30
Transition to 12-year schooling: Natural Sciences textbooks published
14:27
773 villages in Kyrgyzstan planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026