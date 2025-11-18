19:55
Natural Sciences textbooks printed for second grades in Kyrgyzstan

Natural Sciences textbooks have been printed for second grades. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan announced.

Representatives of the ministry accepted the teaching and methodological kits at Uchkun printing house.

A total of 344,660 copies of the teaching and methodological kits have been published for schools with Kyrgyz and Russian as the languages ​​of instruction. 73,271 million soms were allocated for the publication of the Natural Sciences textbooks.

A total of 744 million soms were allocated from the state budget for textbook printing in 2025.
