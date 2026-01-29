Transition to 12-year education: Textbook developers selected for three subjects

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan has held a competition to select authors and developers of a new generation of textbooks as part of the transition to a 12-year education model.

According to the ministry, the selection process was conducted in two stages for the subjects Kyrgyz language (grades 1–12), Geography and History (grades 7–12).

At the first stage, a specially formed commission assessed applicants’ resumes, professional experience, academic and methodological work, and overall competence.

At the second stage, candidates defended their projects—developed based on the proposed assignment—through presentations in both offline and online formats.

As a result of the competition:

Geography: 10 applications were submitted, and 10 authors were selected;

History: 16 applications were submitted, and eight authors were selected;

Kyrgyz language: 24 applications were submitted, and five authors were selected.

Based on the results, an additional need to involve more authors was identified for the Kyrgyz language subject.

It is noted that in the 2025/26 academic year, in connection with the transition to the 12-year program, new textbooks for several grades were prepared in STEM subjects, mathematics, and the English language.