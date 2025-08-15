20:36
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting: Number of documents signed

Following the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which took place in Cholpon-Ata, the heads of delegations signed a number of documents. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Russian government.

A program for the development of exchange trading on the common exchange (organized) market of goods within the EAEU has been approved.

What other documents were signed in Cholpon-Ata:

  • Order on the annual report of the Eurasian Economic Commission on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to prevent violations of general competition rules in them for 2024;
  • Order on amendments to the «road map» for the implementation of the main directions of transport policy;
  • Decision on the transfer and distribution of import customs duties between the budgets of the EAEU member states in 2024;
  • Order «On the transfer and distribution of import customs duties between the budgets of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024»;
  • Order «On the concept of developing a common market of medicines within the Eurasian Economic Union»;
  • Order «On the concept of developing a common market of medical products within the Eurasian Economic Union»;
  • Order «On submitting to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council a candidacy for a member of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission»;
  • Order «On submitting to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council a candidacy for a member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission»;
  • Order «On the time and place of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council».

In addition, the heads of government of the EAEU countries agreed on the time and place of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
