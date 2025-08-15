Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting: Number of documents signed

Following the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which took place in Cholpon-Ata, the heads of delegations signed a number of documents. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Russian government.

A program for the development of exchange trading on the common exchange (organized) market of goods within the EAEU has been approved.

What other documents were signed in Cholpon-Ata:

Order on the annual report of the Eurasian Economic Commission on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to prevent violations of general competition rules in them for 2024;

Order on amendments to the «road map» for the implementation of the main directions of transport policy;

Decision on the transfer and distribution of import customs duties between the budgets of the EAEU member states in 2024;

Order «On the transfer and distribution of import customs duties between the budgets of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024»;

Order «On the concept of developing a common market of medicines within the Eurasian Economic Union»;

Order «On the concept of developing a common market of medical products within the Eurasian Economic Union»;

Order «On submitting to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council a candidacy for a member of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission»;

Order «On submitting to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council a candidacy for a member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission»;

Order «On the time and place of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council».

