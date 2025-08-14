Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Prime Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin arrived in Cholpon-Ata city to participate in the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev welcomed the Heads of Government at the Issyk-Kul International Airport.

Within the framework of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, it is planned to discuss key areas of integration interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, including the development of trade, cooperation ties, as well as the implementation of joint economic projects.

Earlier, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Cholpon-Ata. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.