Cabinet Chairman participates in meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

During his working visit to Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, participated in a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The meeting addressed a number of issues aimed at further deepening economic integration and a wide range of multilateral cooperation within the EAEU.

It is worth noting that the narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was attended by the heads of government of the EAEU member states: Prime Ministers Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev of Kyrgyzstan, Mikhail Mishustin of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan of Armenia, and Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will continue tomorrow, March 27, and participants will consider more than ten issues.