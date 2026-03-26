Cabinet Chairman participates in meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

During his working visit to Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, participated in a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.
The meeting addressed a number of issues aimed at further deepening economic integration and a wide range of multilateral cooperation within the EAEU.
The expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will continue tomorrow, March 27, and participants will consider more than ten issues.